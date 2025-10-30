Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025

Breaking news - Alpine Observer & Myrtleford Times

Events

Stunning Show

Stunning Show
Stunning Show
Community

Bright turns purple for domestic violence awareness

Bright turns purple for domestic violence awareness
Bright turns purple for domestic violence awareness
Community

Memorial hall set to make another hundred years of memories in Myrtleford

The community is invited to the official reopening of the Myrtleford Memorial Hall.
Memorial hall set to make another hundred years of memories in Myrtleford
Memorial hall set to make another hundred years of memories in Myrtleford
Cricket

Glorious Geeth: Ovens Valley superstar peels off undefeated 155* to help Tigers crush Colts

127 deliveries, 24 boundaries, 122.04 strike rate... what a knock.
By NATHAN DE VRIES
Glorious Geeth: Ovens Valley superstar peels off undefeated 155* to help Tigers crush Colts
Glorious Geeth: Ovens Valley superstar peels off undefeated 155* to help Tigers crush Colts
Business

Jim re-elected to lead Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce for another year

Jim re-elected president of Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce.
Jim re-elected to lead Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce for another year
Jim re-elected to lead Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce for another year
Football

Toby’s chasing his football dream out west

Saints ruckman Toby Cossor signs with WAFL club Peel Thunder
Toby’s chasing his football dream out west
Toby’s chasing his football dream out west

News

Council

Stone cold controversy

Objectors accuse council of double standards as Bridge Creek stone extraction sparks bedrock backlash
Stone cold controversy
Stone cold controversy
Police and Courts

Baked beans and bigotry: Wangaratta Pride Hub targeted by vandals

LINE Wangaratta's Larkings Street hub was smeared with baked beans over the weekend
Baked beans and bigotry: Wangaratta Pride Hub targeted by vandals
Baked beans and bigotry: Wangaratta Pride Hub targeted by vandals
Community

Seniors Festival garden tour draws great interest

A small cohort of locals toured the Beechworth Health Service gardens earlier this month
Seniors Festival garden tour draws great interest
Seniors Festival garden tour draws great interest
Council

Free green waste disposal in November

Free green waste disposal at transfer stations throughout November
Free green waste disposal in November
Free green waste disposal in November
Police and Courts

Park fully reopened, police transition command post into taskforce in search for fugitive

'Extremely challenging' investigation and search for Dezi Freeman set to enter its second month
Park fully reopened, police transition command post into taskforce in search for fugitive
Park fully reopened, police transition command post into taskforce in search for fugitive
Community

Construction of Mount Beauty raw water offtake to commence soon

New works to help secure future water supply for Mount Beauty.
Construction of Mount Beauty raw water offtake to commence soon
Construction of Mount Beauty raw water offtake to commence soon
Education

Bright P-12 College Year 12 students celebrated their final day at school

Dress up and dodgeball part of Bright P-12 College Year 12 students' final day.
Bright P-12 College Year 12 students celebrated their final day at school
Bright P-12 College Year 12 students celebrated their final day at school
Infrastructure and Transport

Fixing leaks saving 500,000 litres of water a day in Bright

Keeping tabs on Bright, Porepunkah, Wandi water consumption.
Fixing leaks saving 500,000 litres of water a day in Bright
Fixing leaks saving 500,000 litres of water a day in Bright

Sport

Sport

Putting the skates on goals at the national level

Flynn Ackland was named best goalie of the 17 and under Inline Hockey Australia championships
Putting the skates on goals at the national level
Putting the skates on goals at the national level
Sport

Marian College athletes shine at Regional and State track and field championships

Local athletes starred at both Hume and State level
Marian College athletes shine at Regional and State track and field championships
Marian College athletes shine at Regional and State track and field championships
Basketball

Double header awaits Saints ballers

Myrtleford's basketballers begin a whirlwind period of the season this weekend
Double header awaits Saints ballers
Double header awaits Saints ballers
Sport

Porter shot puts into state championship

Whorouly Primary School student shot puts into state championship
Porter shot puts into state championship
Porter shot puts into state championship
Bowls

Success for many Myrtleford bowlers

It was a week of victories for the majority of local bowls teams.
Success for many Myrtleford bowlers
Success for many Myrtleford bowlers
Golf

Golf results

The weekly golf results from around the region
Golf results
Golf results

Regional

Infrastructure and Transport

$120 million over-50s lifestyle hub set for Wangaratta

The 16.3-hectare masterplan on Linder Road will deliver 227 homes in a region first development
$120 million over-50s lifestyle hub set for Wangaratta
$120 million over-50s lifestyle hub set for Wangaratta
Arts and Entertainment

Music to our ears

All in readiness for 35th annual jazz and blues festival.
Music to our ears
Music to our ears
Arts and Entertainment

Songsters return to town this Summer

Myrtleford's Summer Series set to return this December.
Songsters return to town this Summer
Songsters return to town this Summer
Tourism

Plenty of adventures to be enjoyed at Mt Hotham

Mt Hotham has events galore this summer!
Plenty of adventures to be enjoyed at Mt Hotham
Plenty of adventures to be enjoyed at Mt Hotham
People and Lifestyle

Myrtleford’s hall of memories

History of Myrtleford's Memorial Hall.
Myrtleford’s hall of memories
Myrtleford’s hall of memories
Wangaratta Chronicle

Alleged Paradise Falls vandal to admit graffiti, co-accused wanted on warrant

The man in his 20s is also set to admit to three other graffiti incidents in the Melbourne area
Alleged Paradise Falls vandal to admit graffiti, co-accused wanted on warrant
Alleged Paradise Falls vandal to admit graffiti, co-accused wanted on warrant
Regional

Dinner Plain at mercy of Vacant Residential Land Tax

Tim McCurdy MP calls on Parliament to revoke Dinner Plain's VRLT
Dinner Plain at mercy of Vacant Residential Land Tax
Dinner Plain at mercy of Vacant Residential Land Tax
Regional

Falls Creek geared up for mountain bike season

Falls Creek and Kiewa Valley locals treated to first shuttled trails of mountain bike season
Falls Creek geared up for mountain bike season
Falls Creek geared up for mountain bike season
Regional

Saints back in action

The Saints will be back in action this weekend
Saints back in action
Saints back in action
Regional

Tom Gray makes senior debut

Local teen Tom Gray has found his passion again
Tom Gray makes senior debut
Tom Gray makes senior debut
Regional

Grape volumes down but quality hopes high

Run of warm weather has boosted grape harvest outlook
Grape volumes down but quality hopes high
Grape volumes down but quality hopes high
Regional

Local hop harvest shaping up well

Despite international and weather challenges, local hops are looking good
Local hop harvest shaping up well
Local hop harvest shaping up well

Community

Health

Saving lives starts with a shock

New AEDs boost community safety at Bright and Myrtleford hospitals.
Saving lives starts with a shock
Saving lives starts with a shock
Arts and Entertainment

Myrtleford to host film society screenings

Myrtleford Film Society to host Information Day for surrounding film society community.
Myrtleford to host film society screenings
Myrtleford to host film society screenings
Community

Mobile services affected while Telstra station upgraded

Telstra will be upgrading its mobile base station that services Gapsted next week.
Mobile services affected while Telstra station upgraded
Mobile services affected while Telstra station upgraded
Events

Scout hall set to be haunted this Halloween

Get your creepy costumes ready for Myrtleford's 2025 Halloween celebrations!
Scout hall set to be haunted this Halloween
Scout hall set to be haunted this Halloween

Rural

Rural

Herds head back to Myrtleford for spring special cattle sale

Farmers in Myrtleford and surrounds prepare for upcoming Cattle Sale this Friday at 10:30am
Herds head back to Myrtleford for spring special cattle sale
Herds head back to Myrtleford for spring special cattle sale
Rural

Dry conditions see 2000 head offered at autumn sale

More than 100 people attended Myrtleford's Autumn Special Cattle Sale last Wednesday
Dry conditions see 2000 head offered at autumn sale
Dry conditions see 2000 head offered at autumn sale
Rural

Cattle expected to be in big demand

More than 1300 head of cattle are being offered for sale in Myrtleford today
Cattle expected to be in big demand
Cattle expected to be in big demand