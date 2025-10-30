Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Social media
Sign in
Subscribe
Sign in
Subscribe
News
Digital Editions
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Social media
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Breaking news - Alpine Observer & Myrtleford Times
Events
Stunning Show
Community
Bright turns purple for domestic violence awareness
Community
Memorial hall set to make another hundred years of memories in Myrtleford
The community is invited to the official reopening of the Myrtleford Memorial Hall.
Cricket
Glorious Geeth: Ovens Valley superstar peels off undefeated 155* to help Tigers crush Colts
127 deliveries, 24 boundaries, 122.04 strike rate... what a knock.
By NATHAN DE VRIES
Business
Jim re-elected to lead Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce for another year
Jim re-elected president of Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce.
Football
Toby’s chasing his football dream out west
Saints ruckman Toby Cossor signs with WAFL club Peel Thunder
News
Council
Stone cold controversy
Objectors accuse council of double standards as Bridge Creek stone extraction sparks bedrock backlash
Police and Courts
Baked beans and bigotry: Wangaratta Pride Hub targeted by vandals
LINE Wangaratta's Larkings Street hub was smeared with baked beans over the weekend
Community
Seniors Festival garden tour draws great interest
A small cohort of locals toured the Beechworth Health Service gardens earlier this month
Council
Free green waste disposal in November
Free green waste disposal at transfer stations throughout November
Police and Courts
Park fully reopened, police transition command post into taskforce in search for fugitive
'Extremely challenging' investigation and search for Dezi Freeman set to enter its second month
Community
Construction of Mount Beauty raw water offtake to commence soon
New works to help secure future water supply for Mount Beauty.
Education
Bright P-12 College Year 12 students celebrated their final day at school
Dress up and dodgeball part of Bright P-12 College Year 12 students' final day.
Infrastructure and Transport
Fixing leaks saving 500,000 litres of water a day in Bright
Keeping tabs on Bright, Porepunkah, Wandi water consumption.
Your email address
Subscribe
Sport
Sport
Putting the skates on goals at the national level
Flynn Ackland was named best goalie of the 17 and under Inline Hockey Australia championships
Sport
Marian College athletes shine at Regional and State track and field championships
Local athletes starred at both Hume and State level
Basketball
Double header awaits Saints ballers
Myrtleford's basketballers begin a whirlwind period of the season this weekend
Sport
Porter shot puts into state championship
Whorouly Primary School student shot puts into state championship
Bowls
Success for many Myrtleford bowlers
It was a week of victories for the majority of local bowls teams.
Golf
Golf results
The weekly golf results from around the region
Regional
Infrastructure and Transport
$120 million over-50s lifestyle hub set for Wangaratta
The 16.3-hectare masterplan on Linder Road will deliver 227 homes in a region first development
Arts and Entertainment
Music to our ears
All in readiness for 35th annual jazz and blues festival.
Arts and Entertainment
Songsters return to town this Summer
Myrtleford's Summer Series set to return this December.
Tourism
Plenty of adventures to be enjoyed at Mt Hotham
Mt Hotham has events galore this summer!
People and Lifestyle
Myrtleford’s hall of memories
History of Myrtleford's Memorial Hall.
Wangaratta Chronicle
Alleged Paradise Falls vandal to admit graffiti, co-accused wanted on warrant
The man in his 20s is also set to admit to three other graffiti incidents in the Melbourne area
Regional
Dinner Plain at mercy of Vacant Residential Land Tax
Tim McCurdy MP calls on Parliament to revoke Dinner Plain's VRLT
Regional
Falls Creek geared up for mountain bike season
Falls Creek and Kiewa Valley locals treated to first shuttled trails of mountain bike season
Regional
Saints back in action
The Saints will be back in action this weekend
Regional
Tom Gray makes senior debut
Local teen Tom Gray has found his passion again
Regional
Grape volumes down but quality hopes high
Run of warm weather has boosted grape harvest outlook
Regional
Local hop harvest shaping up well
Despite international and weather challenges, local hops are looking good
Community
Health
Saving lives starts with a shock
New AEDs boost community safety at Bright and Myrtleford hospitals.
Arts and Entertainment
Myrtleford to host film society screenings
Myrtleford Film Society to host Information Day for surrounding film society community.
Community
Mobile services affected while Telstra station upgraded
Telstra will be upgrading its mobile base station that services Gapsted next week.
Events
Scout hall set to be haunted this Halloween
Get your creepy costumes ready for Myrtleford's 2025 Halloween celebrations!
Rural
Rural
Herds head back to Myrtleford for spring special cattle sale
Farmers in Myrtleford and surrounds prepare for upcoming Cattle Sale this Friday at 10:30am
Rural
Dry conditions see 2000 head offered at autumn sale
More than 100 people attended Myrtleford's Autumn Special Cattle Sale last Wednesday
Rural
Cattle expected to be in big demand
More than 1300 head of cattle are being offered for sale in Myrtleford today