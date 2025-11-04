As life settles into 'post-event' mode following last weekend, Wangaratta now collectively has the chance to reflect on its fortune in being able to welcome so many visitors to the city at a time when it's at its best.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, the sun shone on the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues and Tarra Blues festival, as patrons also looked forward to the jazz festival's 'Milawa Monday' and all the action of the Wangaratta Turf Club's Melbourne Cup Day meeting on Tuesday.

There were lots of other complementary events happening around the area which drew both visitors and locals, and created a real festive feel over what has become an unofficial long weekend.

Of course, there are still those who default to highlighting the changes to the jazz festival over 35 years - most often mentioning the absence of Reid Street - but there is a growing number of people quick to point out how lucky the city is to be hosting the event.

Most heartening is the admiration they show for those working hard to ensure it remains a drawcard.

At the heart of the festival's rejuvenation, as it was at its inception, is the spirit of Wangaratta people who want the best for their city.

So, rather than criticism, festival organisers need support from the community to build on the work they've done to date, and to keep developing the event.

Now is the time to ask how you can play a part in supporting the festival into the future, and email info@wangjazzblues.com.au to register your interest in partnering with the board.