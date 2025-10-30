Social media
Arts and Entertainment

Arts and Entertainment

Myrtleford to host film society screenings

Events

Scout hall set to be haunted this Halloween

Arts and Entertainment

Bright to put the 'mountain' in Mountaingrass Festival for 2025

Australasia's premier bluegrass and old-time music festival set to return to Bright.
Arts and Entertainment

Bright P-12 College Art Show set to impress at annual exhibition

Bright P-12 College Art Show returns for its annual exhibition.
Arts and Entertainment

Songsters return to town this Summer

Myrtleford's Summer Series set to return this December.
Arts and Entertainment

Art Prize 2025 awarded to applaud local artists

Myrtleford's Art Prize 'a great opener for the Show'.
Events

Stunning Show

Masses merged in Myrtleford for a sparkling Show spectacular.
Arts and Entertainment

Opening night approaches for Bright Theatre Company's latest play

The Bright Theatre Company runs through final rehearsals of 'Things I Know to Be True'
