The Myrtleford Film Society (MFS) is set to play host to the Federation of Victorian Film Societies (FVFS) at the EMPAC Theatre in Myrtleford for their upcoming information day.

All members of the community are invited to attend the free day of entertainment, from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday, 8 November, featuring screenings and cinematic discussion.

Attendees can find out what other film societies are doing, what makes a film society special, explore programming and DVD screening rights and watch several excellent short films.

MFS president John Reynolds-Smith said the bottom line for the event is entertainment: everyone signing up to enjoy the cinematic experience.

“This information day is being put on to see if we can attract interest from people who mightn’t be a member of a film society," he said.

“It boils down to the FVFS attempting to provide exposure to movies which might not be shown in commercial avenues, or smaller films...we tend to keep away from big commercial movies.

“We have a mix of documentaries on the docket, some subbed and some dubbed foreign films and other older films which are less mainstream.

“This gathering is just another part of the fabric of Myrtleford’s society.”

Tea, coffee and lunch (with a booking) are provided on site, before the party travels to the Savoy Club for dinner at 6pm (price of dinner not included).

To enquire, register your interest, book for lunch and/or dinner, or claim a travel subsidy, contact Susan Davidson at secretary@fvfs.org.au

Attendees are to RSVP by this Friday, 31 October.