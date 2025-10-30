Social media
Power can’t shake Demons in local derby

Glorious Geeth: Ovens Valley superstar peels off undefeated 155* to help Tigers crush Colts

Runs galore for OVUCC juniors

Both under 12s and under 14s sides made big totals at Myrtleford last weekend
Henderson new president at MBUCC

Mt Beauty United Cricket Club annual general meeting
Mt Beauty club nets state funding for facility improvements

State to help fund new cricket nets at Mt Beauty Recreation Reserve
Alwis sweeps A grade awards

OVU's Geeth Alwis took home six awards at Monday night's senior presentation night
Best and brightest junior cricketers honoured

Wednesday's WDCA junior presentation night was extremely well attended
Tigers Orange are undisputed champions

The Tigers claimed victory in cross-division showdown
