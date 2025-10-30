Social media
Basketball

Basketball

Double header awaits Saints ballers

Basketball

Young talent off to basketball camp

Basketball

Saints stun at Benalla tournament

Saints stun at Benalla tournament
Basketball

Court queens

Myrtleford complete undefeated season with 81-44 grand final Albury belting
Basketball

Grand final bound

CBL Saints continue unbeaten season with 78-64 semi-final win over Wallan
Basketball

Saints secure home semi-final after flawless CBL season

The Saints are just two wins away from glory after eight straight CBL victories
Basketball

Locals tapped for basketball development program

Josie Herman, Lily Purss and Sam Lupo have all been selected for the State Development Program
Basketball

Mixed results for rep Saints

Myrtelford sent five squads to Shepparton for their tournament
