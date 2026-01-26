Myrtleford Indoor Sporting Complex is currently undergoing a series of works to improve and reseal the court's playing surface, ready for future basketball and other matches put on by the local community.

Complex committee secretary Ben McIntyre said all sporting teams who use the court will soon be able to enjoy the new playing surface.

"The resurfacing is going to improve the old court for all the badminton, pickleball, basketball, life-ball, netball and other teams who use it," he said.

"The surface itself is really good: the timbers are hardwood and given the age of the building, it's in good condition.

"When John Murtagh took care of the building, he used to put a new seal on it every year, but it hasn't had one recently."

Mr McIntyre said to have the layers scaled back to the bare timbers and a fresh layer of varnish applied would be wonderful.

"It'll look better than our new 'show court'," he said.

"We play our CBL and grand finals in here, both juniors and seniors [divisions].

"The committee are very thankful of the support we've received from the Alpine Shire Council.

"We're working with the shire to continually improve and hope to increase the utilisation of the complex."

Resealing works to the court are expected to be completed within the week.