Thursday, 30.10.2025
Regional

Infrastructure and Transport

$120 million over-50s lifestyle hub set for Wangaratta

Arts and Entertainment

Music to our ears

Arts and Entertainment

Songsters return to town this Summer

Myrtleford's Summer Series set to return this December.
Tourism

Plenty of adventures to be enjoyed at Mt Hotham

Mt Hotham has events galore this summer!
People and Lifestyle

Myrtleford’s hall of memories

History of Myrtleford's Memorial Hall.
Business

Jim re-elected to lead Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce for another year

Jim re-elected president of Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce.
Wangaratta Chronicle

Alleged Paradise Falls vandal to admit graffiti, co-accused wanted on warrant

The man in his 20s is also set to admit to three other graffiti incidents in the Melbourne area
Regional

Dinner Plain at mercy of Vacant Residential Land Tax

Tim McCurdy MP calls on Parliament to revoke Dinner Plain's VRLT
