Bright's subterranean steakhouse-restaurant, Sir Loin's Bar and Grill, has been announced as one of the best restaurants in the country.

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech, has unveiled its 'Top 50 Restaurants in Australia List' for 2025, with Sir Loin's among 19 other Victorian restaurants to claim the honour.

After more than 195,000 verified diner reviews, the list celebrates the most sought-after dining destinations from the past year, with Sir Loin's proudly representing Bright and surrounds.

From grass-fed scotch fillet to a King Island tomahawk steak, the basement bar is a popular haunt known for some of the best steaks in the region, its incredible food offerings and inviting atmosphere.

One of Sir Loin's owners, Tom Buckley, said the recognition helps to further solidify Bright's high hospitality game.

"We're pretty lucky to have such good hospitality offerings in town," he said.

"There are some amazing restaurants here, which are excellent in their own categories...they're all standing independently."

Mr Buckley, who established the business six years ago with business partner Judd Cudmore, said they were operating business as usual, when OpenTable reached out to reveal the results in their recent poll.

The accolade coincides with the start of their new seasonal menu, created by Sir Loin's head chef Helena Johnson.

Mr Buckley said Helena brings a 'higher-tech and fine-dining' factor to their range of specialty 'higher-end, top-shelf beef dishes'.

"This is Helena's first proper, full menu she's in charge of, so we're keen to feature her expertise in the menu here," he said.

"We're always on the lookout for good-quality Australian beef...that's the number one thing we do.

"We're pretty fortunate Australia leads the way in that sector, so we don't have to look too far."

Mr Buckley said this is a good time for locals to make their reservations, beat the pre-summer rush and 'get their fix' before the warmer weather really kicks off after Boxing Day.

"Our bookings are pretty solid," he said.

"We're only a small 40 to 45 seat restaurant, which is both a benefit and a hinderance, as we stay pretty consistently busy throughout most of the year.

"It's looking like a good season: I think everyone's geared up and ready for a big Summer."