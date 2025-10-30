Digital Editions
Thursday, 30.10.2025
News
Politics and Government
Politics and Government
Politics and Government
Renewed call for $2B regional hospitals fund
Politics and Government
4000 back change in legal driving age
Politics and Government
$100 Power Saving Bonus for Victorian concession card households
The $100 Power Saving Bonus is in addition to the $150 Energy Bill Relief Fund fall households
Politics and Government
Second strike rule created to tighten bail laws
Stricter test increases the likelihood of bail refusal; offences added to uplift initiative
Politics and Government
Labor to make work from home a right
Victorian government intends to make work from home a right
Politics and Government
20% cut to students' HECS debts passes
First two weeks of new parliament brings action on key promises
Politics and Government
Financial support for victim-survivors strengthened with permanent $5000 payment
The federal government's $5000 Escaping Violence Payment will be made permanent
Politics and Government
Time to remedy deteriorating short-term outlook for east coast gas supply
Haines has called on the federal government to better guarantee local gas supply
