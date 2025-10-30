Politics and Government

Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Renewed call for $2B regional hospitals fund

4000 back change in legal driving age

$100 Power Saving Bonus for Victorian concession card households

The $100 Power Saving Bonus is in addition to the $150 Energy Bill Relief Fund fall households
Second strike rule created to tighten bail laws

Stricter test increases the likelihood of bail refusal; offences added to uplift initiative
Labor to make work from home a right

Victorian government intends to make work from home a right
20% cut to students' HECS debts passes

First two weeks of new parliament brings action on key promises
Financial support for victim-survivors strengthened with permanent $5000 payment

The federal government's $5000 Escaping Violence Payment will be made permanent
Time to remedy deteriorating short-term outlook for east coast gas supply

Haines has called on the federal government to better guarantee local gas supply
