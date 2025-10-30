Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>News>Community

Community

Council

Stone cold controversy

Stone cold controversy
Stone cold controversy
Community

Seniors Festival garden tour draws great interest

Seniors Festival garden tour draws great interest
Seniors Festival garden tour draws great interest
Community

Construction of Mount Beauty raw water offtake to commence soon

New works to help secure future water supply for Mount Beauty.
Construction of Mount Beauty raw water offtake to commence soon
Construction of Mount Beauty raw water offtake to commence soon
Infrastructure and Transport

Fixing leaks saving 500,000 litres of water a day in Bright

Keeping tabs on Bright, Porepunkah, Wandi water consumption.
Fixing leaks saving 500,000 litres of water a day in Bright
Fixing leaks saving 500,000 litres of water a day in Bright
Health

Saving lives starts with a shock

New AEDs boost community safety at Bright and Myrtleford hospitals.
Saving lives starts with a shock
Saving lives starts with a shock
Arts and Entertainment

Myrtleford to host film society screenings

Myrtleford Film Society to host Information Day for surrounding film society community.
Myrtleford to host film society screenings
Myrtleford to host film society screenings
Community

Mobile services affected while Telstra station upgraded

Telstra will be upgrading its mobile base station that services Gapsted next week.
Mobile services affected while Telstra station upgraded
Mobile services affected while Telstra station upgraded
Events

Scout hall set to be haunted this Halloween

Get your creepy costumes ready for Myrtleford's 2025 Halloween celebrations!
Scout hall set to be haunted this Halloween
Scout hall set to be haunted this Halloween
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta