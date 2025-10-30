Social media
Tourism

Arts and Entertainment

Bright to put the 'mountain' in Mountaingrass Festival for 2025

Environment

Careless campfire could be the real upset this Cup weekend

Arts and Entertainment

Songsters return to town this Summer

Myrtleford's Summer Series set to return this December.
Events

Rod Run relocates to Pioneer Park for 2025

33 years of classic car catch-ups to be marked in Bright next weekend.
Events

Motor enthusiasts to meet up in Myrtleford

In the lead up to this year's Show and Shine, the C+CKCC caught up for coffee at Michelini's.
Events

Lions lead the way with loads of loot for car boot sale

Bring your bric-a-brac for the Bright Lions' Car Boot Sale this Sunday.
Tourism

Plenty of adventures to be enjoyed at Mt Hotham

Mt Hotham has events galore this summer!
Events

What's On in November

Meet-up at your local market this month, or explore a new one nearby!
