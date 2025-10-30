Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Football

Toby’s chasing his football dream out west

Third time’s the charm: Mountain Men claim first senior flag in 21 years

Bright's ticket secured, Lions roar on

Mountain Men knock off Greta in thrilling seven-point showdown, Lions reach prelim
Saints edge closer to grand final

The win over Lavington puts Myrtleford on the cusp of a grand final appearance
Lions on the prowl

Whorouly seniors record first finals win since 2013, set up semi-final showdown with Milaw
Saints come up short against Rovers

It was a tough day for the senior footy and A grade netball sides
Excitement building

The Saints are setting the league alight
Finals calibre

Senior Saints in red-hot form ahead of finals, kick season-high 135 points in Tiger hunt
