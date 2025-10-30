Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Social media
Sign in
Subscribe
Sign in
Subscribe
News
Digital Editions
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Social media
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Home page
>
Sport
>
Football
Football
Football
Toby’s chasing his football dream out west
Football
Third time’s the charm: Mountain Men claim first senior flag in 21 years
Football
Bright's ticket secured, Lions roar on
Mountain Men knock off Greta in thrilling seven-point showdown, Lions reach prelim
Football
Saints edge closer to grand final
The win over Lavington puts Myrtleford on the cusp of a grand final appearance
Football
Lions on the prowl
Whorouly seniors record first finals win since 2013, set up semi-final showdown with Milaw
Football
Saints come up short against Rovers
It was a tough day for the senior footy and A grade netball sides
Football
Excitement building
The Saints are setting the league alight
Football
Finals calibre
Senior Saints in red-hot form ahead of finals, kick season-high 135 points in Tiger hunt
Read more
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta