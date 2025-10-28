Myrtleford will be without young gun ruckman Toby Cossor for the 2026 Ovens and Murray season, with the star tall signing with WAFL team Peel Thunder.

The Western Australian state league is renowned for a high standard of competition, with Peel directly linked to AFL side Fremantle Dockers.

Cossor averaged 24.38 hitouts in 2025 for the Saints in a dual-ruck combination with Riley Smith, kicked seven goals and was named in the Saints’ best on six occasions.

His slick ruck craft and fight at the source helped Myrtleford reach the preliminary final, just 15 points shy of a grand final berth.

Cossor said he was looking forward to the opportunity of plying his craft in a new competition and with a new club.

“I'm just so excited to join the club and appreciate the opportunity the club is giving me,” he said.

“I love the community feel, it reminds me a lot of back home in Myrtleford so I feel very comfortable.

“I feel like I can bring aggression and bulk work to win the football and more importantly make my teammates walk taller knowing that I'm there beside them.

“I'm keen to start pre-season and have a dip with the boys.”

Peel GM Football Operations Sam Skinner said the club was thrilled to help Cossor on his football journey.

“Toby's a man on a mission, he’s driven to squeeze every bit of potential out of himself, see how far he take his football,” he said.

“He fits our culture and on-field needs - super competitive, a proud character, team-first and we feel he has plenty of growth to come.”

The move further deepens Myrtleford’s ties with WA football, with Saints Riley Smith, Mitch Tenardi, Zac Pethybridge and 2025 Morris Medal winner Jaxon East having all played out west.

In other player movements, midfielder Bowen Calogero has signed with Murray league's Cobram Tigers, after two years with the Saints.