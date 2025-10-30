Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Saving lives starts with a shock

Renewed call for $2B regional hospitals fund

Papua New Guinea outreach program sees local medical staff serve overseas community

Bright health professional help provide life saving care
Healthy expansion

Alba Health's 'Healthy Hearts Program' expands to include pulmonary screenings for Myrtleford
New campaign launches to help reduce men’s suicide

Suicide prevention campaign launched to support men's mental health
Report shows teenage vaping has ‘turned a corner’

Data shows vaping rates among 14–17 year-olds have fallen from 17.5 per cent to 14.6 per cent
Free managing cancer information session on tomorrow

Cancer Council to offer a free support session for local patients suffering from cancer
Flu cases are on the rise

Flu season in full effect across the Alpine Shire
