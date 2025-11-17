Alpine Health has appointed Joshua Freeman as interim chief executive officer, as it continues recruitment for a permanent chief executive officer.

Mr Freeman commenced last Friday and joins Alpine Health from Goulburn Valley Health (GV Health), where he served as executive director community care and mental health as well as chief allied health officer.

Alpine Health board chair, Cameron Oxley, said Mr Freeman brings extensive leadership experience across health and community care settings, with a strong understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing rural and regional health services.

He said Mr Freeman's appointment ensures strong, stable leadership and his experience will be invaluable as the organisation continues to strengthen the delivery of high-quality, person-centred care for our local communities.”

Mr Freeman said it was a privilege to step into the role.

“Alpine Health has a strong reputation for compassionate, person-centred care and I am grateful for the opportunity to support the organisation during this period of transition," he said.

"I am looking forward to working alongside staff, listening to their perspectives and contributing to the work already underway to support the health and wellbeing of people across the Alpine region.”

The board also extended its appreciation to Rhys Gloury, outgoing interim chief executive officer and executive director of clinical services, for his leadership and commitment during this transition period.