Welcome to this delightful brick veneer home, perfectly situated in one of Bright's most sought-after locations. With its solid construction, spacious layout, plus a one-bedroom self-contained unit, this property offers the ideal setting for families seeking comfort, convenience, and room to grow.



Set on a generous 735m² block, this well-maintained home boasts a thoughtful design. The master bedroom features a private ensuite and built-in robes, while the additional two bedrooms also include built-in storage. A second family bathroom offers a spa bath, separate toilet, and plenty of space for a busy household.



The expansive lounge and living area provide ample room for family gatherings, flowing seamlessly into the undercover patio – a perfect spot for entertaining year-round. Dual driveways lead to a lock-up garage and a second carport, offering plenty of parking.



An exciting bonus is the two-story self-contained unit, ideal for guests, extended family, or even as a rental opportunity. Upstairs, enjoy a light-filled bedroom with a private balcony, while downstairs features a cosy lounge, kitchenette, and bathroom.



This space however would be also absolutely perfect as a home office with the upstairs area more than ideal for anyone who is working from home, with downstairs providing meeting space & bathroom facilities. Imagine tapping away on the computer or chatting with clients and then when you've had enough of sitting at the desk, just walk out to your private deck space, take in the vista and breath in our fresh mountain air! what an amazing space to call your "office".



Music studio, craft room, home gym or yoga space, the choice is yours with this incredibly flexible space that enjoys its own separate driveway, carport and rear access.



This property is nestled in a peaceful neighbourhood and just moments from Bright's local schools, shops, and only a minutes' walk to the Ovens River, this home is a fantastic opportunity to settle into a family-friendly community. Ready to move in as is or add some personal touches to make it truly yours.



Don't miss your chance to secure this versatile property – it's more than a house; it's the start of your family's next chapter.

