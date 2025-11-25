A wonderful opportunity to secure your future today with the offering of the Freehold & Business of the Goldfield Holiday Units.



Situated on Gavan Street (The Great Alpine Road), visitors to town just cannot miss driving past this fantastic 4 Star complex. Offering 6 units, a 3 bedroom residence for the owners and fabulous grounds stretching through to the Canyon Walk & Ovens River at the rear, Goldfield just could be the opportunity that you've been waiting for.



The property itself is set on some 2/3rds of an acre (2640m2 approx.), that fronts Gavan Street and Canyon Lane, with its rear boundary being the grassy banks of the Canyon Walk & Ovens River, providing you & your guests a location that is less than 500m from the centre of Bright.



Some of the many features of this property include:



• Owners residence comprising of 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, open plan living, private rear yard, undercover entertaining, double garage with mezzanine.

• 3 Titles

• 5 x 2 bedroom fully remodeled apartments

• 1 x 1 bedroom boutique apartment

• Extensive gardens & lawns, perfect for your guests to relax with a good book

• Children's playground

• Undercover guest BBQ facilities

• Guest Laundry

• Owners Laundry

• Great Alpine Road business exposure

• Huge return clientele

• Fantastic occupancy



Accommodation properties in the busy holiday destination of Bright are tightly held, with "Goldfields" being no different and for good reason. This represents a fantastic chance for the owner-operator to live comfortably in our wonderful region and enjoy a long-running and successful business.



Inspections are strictly by appointment.