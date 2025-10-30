Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>News>Infrastructure and Trans...

Infrastructure and Transport

Community

Construction of Mount Beauty raw water offtake to commence soon

Construction of Mount Beauty raw water offtake to commence soon
Construction of Mount Beauty raw water offtake to commence soon
Infrastructure and Transport

Fixing leaks saving 500,000 litres of water a day in Bright

Fixing leaks saving 500,000 litres of water a day in Bright
Fixing leaks saving 500,000 litres of water a day in Bright
Community

Mobile services affected while Telstra station upgraded

Telstra will be upgrading its mobile base station that services Gapsted next week.
Mobile services affected while Telstra station upgraded
Mobile services affected while Telstra station upgraded
Infrastructure and Transport

Mt Buffalo Chalet to help house regional workers

Mount Buffalo Chalet a recent recipient of Regional Worker Accommodation funding
Mt Buffalo Chalet to help house regional workers
Mt Buffalo Chalet to help house regional workers
Infrastructure and Transport

Rail trail blooms in Porepunkah

Art installation adds some colour and creativity to one of the region's most-loved trails
Rail trail blooms in Porepunkah
Rail trail blooms in Porepunkah
Infrastructure and Transport

Telstra planned upgrade for Gapsted mobile base station

Telstra will be upgrading its mobile base station that services Gapsted
Telstra planned upgrade for Gapsted mobile base station
Telstra planned upgrade for Gapsted mobile base station
Infrastructure and Transport

AusNet backs community project in Dederang

Round two of AusNet program will see Dinner Plain receive future funding
AusNet backs community project in Dederang
AusNet backs community project in Dederang
Infrastructure and Transport

Trail and footpath maintenance works underway

Paths throughout the shire are getting an upgrade
Trail and footpath maintenance works underway
Trail and footpath maintenance works underway
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta