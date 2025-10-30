Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Social media
Sign in
Subscribe
Sign in
Subscribe
News
Digital Editions
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Social media
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Home page
>
News
>
Infrastructure and Trans...
Infrastructure and Transport
Community
Construction of Mount Beauty raw water offtake to commence soon
Infrastructure and Transport
Fixing leaks saving 500,000 litres of water a day in Bright
Community
Mobile services affected while Telstra station upgraded
Telstra will be upgrading its mobile base station that services Gapsted next week.
Infrastructure and Transport
Mt Buffalo Chalet to help house regional workers
Mount Buffalo Chalet a recent recipient of Regional Worker Accommodation funding
Infrastructure and Transport
Rail trail blooms in Porepunkah
Art installation adds some colour and creativity to one of the region's most-loved trails
Infrastructure and Transport
Telstra planned upgrade for Gapsted mobile base station
Telstra will be upgrading its mobile base station that services Gapsted
Infrastructure and Transport
AusNet backs community project in Dederang
Round two of AusNet program will see Dinner Plain receive future funding
Infrastructure and Transport
Trail and footpath maintenance works underway
Paths throughout the shire are getting an upgrade
Read more
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta