Alpine Shire households will on average, fork out an extra $60 annually, under proposed price increases from North East Water (NEW) next year.

The Essential Services Commission (ESC) is seeking community feedback on how much NEW is proposing to charge its customers for water services over the next five years, as part of the commission’s 2026 water price review.

Under NEW’s pricing proposal, the typical household bill for its owner-occupier customers throughout Alpine Shire would increase annually by about 5.5 per cent (before inflation), increasing by $61 in year one and by $339 over the five-year price period.

The typical household bill for renters would increase annually by about two per cent (before inflation), increasing by $10 in year one and by $55 over the five-year price period.

The commission issues price determinations that approve the maximum prices water businesses may charge customers.

These prices are based on an assessment of the efficient costs water businesses need to deliver services, including high-quality drinking water, reliable and secure supplies, and meeting environmental standards while supporting a growing population.

The proposed prices would take effect from 1 July 2026.

ESC chairperson and commissioner Gerard Brody said feedback from the community will play an important role in the commission’s decision on NEW’s maximum prices.

“When making our final pricing decision, we’ll consider a range of factors, including how well NEW has engaged with its communities and whether it has followed through on past commitments," he said.

“We encourage North East Water customers to take this opportunity to have their say on the maximum amount they can be charged for water and sewerage services over the next five years.”

The commission will consider community feedback and assess the submission against a legal framework set out in the Water Industry Regulatory Order, and the commission’s Performance, Risk, Engagement, Management and Outcomes (PREMO) framework.

PREMO includes incentives for each water business to put forward its best offer to customers and deliver the outcomes its customers value most.

Anyone who would like to have their say on the submission has until 12 December 2025 to comment via the Engage Victoria website.

The commission will seek feedback at multiple points throughout the price review process, including through local held public forums and the release of a draft decision for consultation in March 2026.

The commission will issue a final price decision in June 2026.

North East Water provides water and sewerage services to approximately 120,000 people in 39 towns.

Its service area is bound by Corryong, Yarrawonga, Benalla and Dartmouth, a map of NEW’s service area is available on its website.