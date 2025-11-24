Independent federal MP for Indi, Helen Haines, has welcomed $2.1 million in Commonwealth funding to upgrade the Bogong High Plains Road, following the major 2022 landslide which severely disrupted access to the alpine region.

Dr Haines said the funding, delivered through the federal government’s Disaster Ready Fund, was the result of sustained advocacy on behalf of the local community.

“When this landslide occurred, it was the largest on Victorian roads in over 40 years,” she said.

"It was immediately clear protecting our community, including our residents and businesses, had to be a priority.

“I pushed for support at the time and I warmly welcome this funding, which will deliver long-term, resilient access for Falls Creek and our alpine region.”

The landslide caused extensive damage along the stretch of road connecting Falls Creek, Mount Beauty and the Upper Kiewa Valley, with the closure significantly affecting local businesses, essential services and tourism.

“In the weeks and months after the landslide, I was on the ground in Mount Beauty speaking directly with business owners and families about the impacts they were facing,” Dr Haines said, adding that she continued to raise the issue in Canberra in discussions with then Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt, the local community and Alpine Shire to ensure appropriate assistance would be delivered.

The $4.3 million project will reinforce the embankment and install a new culvert to safely channel water beneath the road.

These works will reduce the risk of future landslips or closures and ensure secure access to Falls Creek Resort and AGL’s McKay Creek Power Station.

“From bushfires to landslides, our alpine communities have faced challenge after challenge and they have shown remarkable resilience,” Dr Haines said.

FOR THE RECORD

In October 2022 a large active landslip blocked the Bogong High Plains Road between Mt Beauty and Falls Creek, above Bogong Village.

The landslip was estimated to be approximately 70m high and 100m wide – making it one of the largest experienced on Victoria’s road network in 40 years.

Following initial clearing works by the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP), Big Build Roads ramped up works to complete the interim repair with single lane access restored across the front of the landslip in April 2023.

Following this, major works continued with crews removing close to 600,000 tonnes of material from the landslip before successfully restoring two lane access on 27 May 2024, ahead of the winter snow season.