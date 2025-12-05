Councillor Gareth Graham has resigned from the position of mayor of the Alpine Shire Council, effective from today, Friday, 5 December.

Council's chief executive officer, Will Jeremy, said Cr Graham will continue to serve as a councillor for Alpine Shire Council, ensuring ongoing representation and commitment to the community.

A new mayor will be elected by councillors at a future council meeting.

Cr Graham was elected mayor, ahead of Cr Sarah Nicholas, at the last council meeting on 25 November, with Cr Nicholas elected deputy mayor.

Under Section 21 of the Local Government Act 2020 (Vic), the deputy mayor will assume the responsibilities and powers of the mayor until a new mayor is elected.

Council will provide more information to the community regarding the mayoral election, next week.