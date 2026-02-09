Alpine Health is proud to announce it has successfully maintained the requirements of the Victorian government’s 'Healthy Choices': a policy directive for Victorian public health services.

This achievement reflects Alpine Health’s ongoing commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of staff, volunteers and visitors across sites in Bright, Myrtleford and Mount Beauty.

The Healthy Choices directive guides public health services to increase access to nutritious food and drink options.

Director of Allied Health, Bronwyn Gray said the result demonstrates Alpine Health’s dedication to creating environments which support health.

“Meeting the Healthy Choices requirements reinforces our responsibility as a health service to lead by example,” she said.

"We are pleased to offer food and drink options which promote positive health, while still providing choice for our community."

Alpine Health will continue to monitor and strengthen its food environments, ensuring alignment with state policy and ongoing community needs.