On Saturday, 14 March, the Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club’s MiniRoos program will launch into another jam-packed year.

Running from March to September, the MiniRoos program offers participants a gradual introduction to football with importance placed on fundamental techniques, teamwork, communication, resilience building, fitness and fun.

Training days will consist of Saturday mornings for the fours-to-eights, while nines-to-11s will train Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings at Savoy Park.

With over 100 children attending in 2025, the program is blossoming with female participation, with the support of coaching staff including Marco and Anthony Mancuso, Danny Perez, Lewis Holloway, Josh Saccutelli, Nathan Mirt and Anthony Zanghellini.

For more information head to the MiniRoos Myrtleford Facebook page or contact MiniRoos coordinator Anthony Zanghellini on 0439 952 998.

For enquires regarding registrations, please contact registrar@myrtlefordsoccer.com.au or 0409 545 583.