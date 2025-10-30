Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>Sport>Cycling

Cycling

Cycling

Alpine cyclists excel at Alpe de Buffalo

Alpine cyclists excel at Alpe de Buffalo
Alpine cyclists excel at Alpe de Buffalo
Cycling

Alpe de Buffalo is almost here

Alpe de Buffalo is almost here
Alpe de Buffalo is almost here
Cycling

Dirt Art begin construction on new Falls Creek UCI MTB downhill trail

Construction led by World Cup racer Darcy Coutts expected to be finished before next summer
Dirt Art begin construction on new Falls Creek UCI MTB downhill trail
Dirt Art begin construction on new Falls Creek UCI MTB downhill trail
Cycling

Baudry riding high after national championship win

Bright's Julian Baudry claimed the under 23 men’s road race championship in Perth
Baudry riding high after national championship win
Baudry riding high after national championship win
Cycling

A wet welcome, but cyclists warmed by Myrtleford's hospitality

Myrtleford Great Victorian Bike Ride 2024 Rain
A wet welcome, but cyclists warmed by Myrtleford's hospitality
A wet welcome, but cyclists warmed by Myrtleford's hospitality
Cycling

Myrtleford makes ready for Great Victorian Bike Ride

The Great Victorian Bike Ride Myrtleford Recreation Reserve
Myrtleford makes ready for Great Victorian Bike Ride
Myrtleford makes ready for Great Victorian Bike Ride
Cycling

Bright family gears up for Great Victorian Bike Ride

The Great Victorian Bike Ride is back for its 40th year this month
Bright family gears up for Great Victorian Bike Ride
Bright family gears up for Great Victorian Bike Ride
Cycling

Local thrives at Gippsland cycling tour

Bright's Julian Braudry took out the NRS U19 Men’s individual championship title at Gippsland
Local thrives at Gippsland cycling tour
Local thrives at Gippsland cycling tour
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta