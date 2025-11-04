RoadSafe North East is highlighting important drive and ride rules, so motorists and cyclists can all enjoy the roads safely during the cycle season for the rest of spring and throughout summer.

‪‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬RoadSafe North East spokesperson Aaron Scales said it’s important to promote a mindset of shared respect between bike riders and motorists, particularly during these warmer months, with many bike riders visiting our cycle-friendly region and local cyclists training for upcoming events.

“Bike riders have a right to be on the road and motorists should not be surprised, nor resentful of their presence," he said.

"We strongly urge motorists to take care when they see a cyclist, slow down and when it’s safe, allow at least 1.5 metres between the cyclist and your vehicle when passing."

‪‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬A renewed focus on "Driver Distraction" will be at the core of RoadSafe North East’s road safety awareness campaign over the coming months.

The community road safety group is aiming to reactivate its messaging around mobile phone use by drivers and also reminding bike riders, it is illegal to hold a mobile phone when cycling.

Distracted road users pose a major risk to other motorists, as well as vulnerable road users, such as other cyclists and pedestrians.

Concern about the high rates of mobile phone usage by drivers and their attitudes towards these risky behaviours, prompted the group to activate the Driver Distraction campaign right across the region.

“Multi-tasking has become second nature to many of us, with our busy modern lives, with mobile phones delivering news, entertainment and daily communication," Mr Scales said.

"Unfortunately, for some this behaviour extends to when they are behind the wheel, which can lead to disastrous consequences.

“We know that drivers who look at their mobile phones, even for a few seconds, are much more likely to be involved in a crash, endangering themselves, the public and other road users.

“Taking your eyes off the road to do another task, whether it be checking your phone, selecting music, even having a quick snack can result in a loss of concentration.

"The law states that drivers must be in proper control of their vehicle at all times, and there is increasing evidence of drivers being distracted.

"Watching screens instead of the road puts drivers, passengers and other road users at considerable risk and may result in a heavy fine and loss of multiple demerit points."

Safe driving tips for mobile phones and other devices

• If your phone has an app or function that prevents distraction while driving, use it.

• Consider putting your phone on silent and out of reach, or turn it off.

• Divert all calls to voicemail.

• Pull over safely and park to make or receive a call.

• Tell your family and friends not to call when you know you’ll be driving.

• If you are using your phone hands free, warn callers you are driving and may have to end the call.

• Don’t make calls in heavy traffic, poor road conditions or bad weather.

• Never look up phone numbers.

• Never read or send text messages.

• Don’t use Smartwatches or other similar devices.

• Remember, taking your eyes off the road for two seconds or more doubles your crash risk.

A mobile phone can be important in an emergency.

If you need to use your mobile phone to call for help, stop and park safely where you will not endanger yourself or other road users.