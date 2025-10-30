Social media
Herds head back to Myrtleford for spring special cattle sale

Herds head back to Myrtleford for spring special cattle sale
Dry conditions see 2000 head offered at autumn sale

Cattle expected to be in big demand

More than 1300 head of cattle are being offered for sale in Myrtleford today
Unlicensed water pumpers warned

GMW warns against illegally pumping water from its waterways
Growers happy with progress

Spring and early summer conditions are helping produce the goods for local growers
Nut growers to gather in Wangaratta for national conference

Australia's chestnut, hazelnut and walnut growers to gather in Wangaratta this week
Gapsted Estate triumphs with trophy Win for Best Pinot Gris/Grigio at the Royal Queensland Wine Awards

Gapsted Estate wins Best Pinot Gris Grigio Royal Queensland Wine Awards 2024
Free business transition and succession planning session for farmers

Free session to be held in Albury to provide practical information to farmers on succession
