Thursday, 30.10.2025
News
Rural
Rural
Rural
Herds head back to Myrtleford for spring special cattle sale
Rural
Dry conditions see 2000 head offered at autumn sale
Rural
Cattle expected to be in big demand
More than 1300 head of cattle are being offered for sale in Myrtleford today
Rural
Unlicensed water pumpers warned
GMW warns against illegally pumping water from its waterways
Rural
Growers happy with progress
Spring and early summer conditions are helping produce the goods for local growers
Rural
Nut growers to gather in Wangaratta for national conference
Australia's chestnut, hazelnut and walnut growers to gather in Wangaratta this week
Rural
Gapsted Estate triumphs with trophy Win for Best Pinot Gris/Grigio at the Royal Queensland Wine Awards
Gapsted Estate wins Best Pinot Gris Grigio Royal Queensland Wine Awards 2024
Rural
Free business transition and succession planning session for farmers
Free session to be held in Albury to provide practical information to farmers on succession
