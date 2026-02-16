Bushfire and drought affected farming regions across Victoria are set to benefit from a second round of funding from the Look Over the Farm Gate program, which supports communities to deliver events that focus on farmer mental health, wellbeing and resilience.

The Look Over the Farm Gate program is delivered by the National Centre for Farmer Health (NCFH) with funding from Agriculture Victoria.

It was launched in 2025 to help Victorian drought affected communities and has so far delivered over 130 grassroots initiatives to more than 20,000 people in farming communities across the state.

NCFH director Dr Alison Kennedy said these events play a significant role in strengthening social connection and promoting wellbeing during tough and challenging circumstances on the farm, and the new round will play an important role in bushfire recovery as well.

“So many of Victoria’s farming communities are facing difficult weeks and months ahead as they look to recover and rebuild," Alison said.

"The second round of funding for Look Over the Farm Gate events will provide a welcome reprieve and the opportunity to bring community together and start important conversations around mental health.

“We know that community leaders understand the dynamics and unique needs of their region better than anyone, and as a result, they can help their communities be proactive in protecting their wellbeing, building resilience, and seeking help if needed.”

Community organisations and groups in Victoria can apply for grants up to $5000.

Successful applicants receive an event resource pack from the NCFH with mental health resources tailored to farming communities, and a copy of the Tackling the Tough Topics guidelines to help deliver their event in a psychologically and emotionally safe way.

“Many event organisers made the most of our Tackling the Tough Topics guide, which provides a step-by-step approach to plan successful mental health and wellbeing events in farming communities using templates, tips and success stories,” Alison said.

Previous Look Over the Farm Gate events ranged from harvest dinners, performances and film screenings to twilight tennis, art workshops and information sessions such as understanding basic tractor skills.

“Creativity is limitless in our farming communities,” Alison said.

“We’ve found the key ingredients to a successful event are about creating a space for genuine connection, engaging guest speakers, organising free or low-cost activities and providing meaningful community collaboration and partnerships with local services.”

Applications are open until 20 May 2026 or until funding has been fully allocated, with events to be completed before 30 June 2026.

For more information on the Look Over the Farm Gate Community Grants program or to apply for funding, visit farmerhealth.org.au/look-over-the-farm-gate.

Look Over the Farm Gate is funded by the Victorian Government’s 2025 Drought Support Package.