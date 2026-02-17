This beautifully renovated double-storey home is set on a generous 936sqm block and captures stunning views from its elevated position. With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, this property combines modern style with practical family living.



Upstairs offers an inviting open-plan kitchen, dining and living area designed for both everyday living and entertaining. The modern kitchen is equipped with a gas cooktop, electric bench oven, dishwasher, and generous bench and cupboard space. A stylish laundry with ample storage and workspace is conveniently located nearby. The main bathroom features a double sink vanity and walk-in shower, with a separate WC for added functionality. Three bedrooms are located on this level, each with built-in robes and split system air conditioning. New vinyl flooring flows throughout, and the verandah provides the perfect spot to relax and enjoy the sweeping views.



Downstairs includes a private bedroom with wardrobe and split system, a bathroom with shower, vanity and WC, and a comfortable living area with a kitchenette-ideal for guests, teenagers or extended family. Tiled flooring ensures durability and easy maintenance.



Outside, the spacious backyard features established fruit trees and a garden shed, offering both charm and practicality. Additional features include a carport and single lock-up garage. This home is move-in ready, combining contemporary comfort with ample space in a peaceful setting.