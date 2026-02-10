A wonderful opportunity to secure this prime mixed-use property, with long term commercial leases in place for your shop spaces as well as 2 fantastic, modern, well presented townhouses at the rear, one for yourself and one for more passive income.



This unique property is set in the heart of the Tawonga South commercial strip, on a 910m2 parcel of land and boasts:



Two Residential Townhouses



• Perfect for permanent living in one and short term holiday letting or long term permanent renting the other.



• Stylish, low maintenance layouts, each feeling quite separate from each other with private access.



• The upstairs of each feature open plan living space enjoying a full length outdoor entertaining with a wonderful outlook across the valley. Both bedrooms have built in robes, there is a modern bathroom, fully fitted laundry and plenty of storage.



• The downstairs of each provides lockable storage, games room or home office space and entertaining space with stainless steel benching, perfect for a BBQ and a rural outlook that you will never tire of.



Two Securely Leased Commercial Spaces



• Solid long-term tenants in place, ensuring immediate and consistent rental income.



• Ideal for set-and-forget investors seeking stable commercial returns.



Don't miss out on this rare, income-generating gem in the vibrant community that is Tawonga South, Tawonga & Mount Beauty. A wonderful location for your home base with Mountain Biking, Skiing & bushwalking right outside your doorstep.



Absolutely perfect for a lifestyle buyer seeking returns, flexibility, and long term capital growth.