Inviting, light-filled, and generously proportioned, this three-bedroom Bright home is surrounded by beautifully established, low-maintenance gardens. Offering ample space for everyone to relax and unwind, it's the perfect setting for family living and entertaining.



The home chef will love the spacious kitchen, complete with a dishwasher, electric stove, and seamless connection to the living and dining areas - ensuring you're always part of the conversation. Multiple living zones provide flexibility and comfort, whether you're hosting a dinner party or enjoying a quiet night in. Step outside to the covered alfresco area, ideal for weekend barbecues and relaxed gatherings.



When summer arrives, you'll spend your days poolside with family and friends. The generous deck and pool house offer plenty of room for lounging, entertaining, and soaking up the sunshine.



Each bedroom is well-sized, with the master featuring a private ensuite and an adjoining room that can serve as a spacious walk-in robe, home office, or creative studio. A second bathroom, separate toilet, and laundry complete the functional layout. Ducted refrigerated heating and cooling ensure year-round comfort throughout the home.



Set on a picturesque 2,531m2 block, this property offers peace and privacy while remaining just moments from Bright's vibrant town centre, hiking trails, Splash Park, and local attractions. There's also ample space for a caravan - perfect for those who love to explore beyond home.