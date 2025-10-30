Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Grand final heartache for A grade Lions

Saints secure development netball title

Domestic netball seasons wrap up

The ever-popular domestic netball seasons came to a head last week
A grade Saints back on the winners list

A seven-game losing streak was shattered at home on Saturday
Heartbreak for A grade, C grade and juniors thriving

While the A grade struggles, there's plenty to be excited about in the lower netball grades
Six in a row for finals-bound Bombers

The Bombers haven't lost a game in A grade since round 10
Tarra too good for Bright

It was a thrilling game of netball in trying conditions
Bombers fly high over Saints

Dederang-Mount Beauty are a lock for A grade finals
