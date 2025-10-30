Social media
One step from glory: senior men, reserve women win through to cup finals

Soccer

Undefeated

Soccer

Savoy women leave it all on the pitch

There's just one week left in the 2025 AWFA home and away season
Soccer

Savoy men remain undefeated after 3-2 showcase over Albury City

Myrtleford is just one win away from a flawless league season
Soccer

Conditions hamper Savoy women

It was a tough day for the division one women
Soccer

League triumph

Savoy men go back-to-back with consecutive D1M league championships
Soccer

Comeback queens: Savoy women fight back from 1-3 down, win 4-3

It may be their greatest result of the season
Soccer

Theirs for the taking

D1M Savoy just one win from winning the league
