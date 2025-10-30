Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>Sport>Bowls

Bowls

Bowls

Success for many Myrtleford bowlers

Success for many Myrtleford bowlers
Success for many Myrtleford bowlers
Bowls

Bowls club back for another season

Bowls

Winter bowls comp on pause

The XXXX Winter Bowls competition will resume in August
Winter bowls comp on pause
Winter bowls comp on pause
Bowls

Winter lawn bowling returns

The ever-popular winter bowling competition is back on the greens from this weekend
Winter lawn bowling returns
Winter lawn bowling returns
Bowls

Bright Bowls Club hosts 20-team tournament

The popular Geoff Jones Memorial Day Tournament was well-attended
Bright Bowls Club hosts 20-team tournament
Bright Bowls Club hosts 20-team tournament
Bowls

Solid effort by Bright’s Vanderwert

Ernie Vanderwert made it to the quarter finals of the Champion of Champions event
Solid effort by Bright’s Vanderwert
Solid effort by Bright’s Vanderwert
Bowls

Myrtleford breeze through to decider

The A2 side is just one win away form the ultimate prize
Myrtleford breeze through to decider
Myrtleford breeze through to decider
Bowls

Bowls finals wins for Myrtleford

Myrtleford's bowls sides are well positioned to go deep into finals
Bowls finals wins for Myrtleford
Bowls finals wins for Myrtleford
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta