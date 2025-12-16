The last round of pennant bowls before the Christmas break saw Bright and Tungamah splitting the points with a draw 74 shots each.

This game was played at Wangaratta due to renovations of Tungamah’s green.

The only winning rink with a strong team effort was lead Otto Kupferle, second Gilbert Griffith, third Bill Hayes and Skip Steve Jenvey winning 24/8.

After being down 12 shots on the 12th end, Jerry Wilson, Julie Ellis, Bev Griffith and Skip Ernie Vanderwert managed to pull the deficit back to only go down 17-20.

Wayne Curtis, Linda Hayes, Peter Raduczic and Cheryl Raduczic found the opposition from Tungamah to strong on the day, going down 14/25.

Libby Barker, Maureen Magill, Trevor Poyner and skip Patrick O’Shea started slowly, being 11 down on the seventh end but were able to work their way back to 19-21.

The last end was a non-scoring end after the umpire could not determine the shot bowls.

The Bright Bowls Club are again holding their Christmas Carnival, with five days of bowls starting on 27 December – for entries and enquiries, contact Patrick O’Shea on 0428 540 835.