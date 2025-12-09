For round eight of Ovens and Murray midweek pennant Myrtleford’s A1 team travelled to Yarrawonga where they were beaten by YMGCR 45 shots to 66.

Mary Paton with Marino Candusio, Mikey Clayton and Wayne Stephens tried hard but were beaten narrowly 16-17.

Mick Dwyer’s team went down 17-23 as did Greg Robbin’s side 12-26.

The midweek B1 side had a better day when they defeated Swanpool at Swanpool 72-51.

The standout team of the day was Jon Dunell, Pauline Clearson, Sam Bonacci and Adrian Novak, who won their rink 24-10.

Les Brown’s crew also had a good day winning 31-17 while Col Smith’s foursome lost 17-24.

Round nine of the weekend pennant was overall a successful one for Myrtleford in all levels of the competition.

The A1 team took on Lavington at Lavington and won 78-72. Greg Robbins’ side of Robbins, Denis Piazza, Jon Dunell and Karen Nicholls dominated with a 22-10 shot win.

Mary Paton’s team also won 21-18, while Mick Dwyer’s and Lance Symons’ teams lost their rinks 18-21 and 17-23, respectively.

The B1 team played host to St James and exploited the home ground advantage by winning 60-42.

Jeff Stagg with Pauline Clearson, Greg Pepyat and Maria Duic took charge by winning their rink 20-11.

Graham Burrington’s team came out on top with a 19-13 win and Lindsay Hamilton’s squad chipped in with a useful 21-18 win.

In the weekend B2 team, playing YMGCR at home, Helen Murtagh’s team lost 14-19.

Kylie Britt’s group, after trailing by a large margin, chipped away and end-by-end clawed their way to a 20-20 draw.

In a thriller, Col Byrne with Phyllis Swindley, Sam Kupferle and Peter James were still fighting it out long after all other rinks had finished.

They ultimately won 19-14 which forced a drawn game, with Myrtleford and YMGCR on 53 shots each.