It was a disappointing round seven of the Ovens and Murray midweek pennant side for the Myrtleford A1 bowls team as they were beaten at home by Wangaratta, losing 47-60.

Greg Robbins with Denis Piazza Cheryl Lewis and Jim Murtagh fought hard but could only manage a 17 to 19 shot loss.

Mick Dwyer’s team lost 13-18 and Marino Candusio’s side went down 17-23.

It was a better result for the midweek B1 side who took all points also playing at home.

Myrtleford outclassed Corowa Civic, winning all three rinks with an overall score of 83-43.

Les Brown’s group had an exceptional day winning their rink 27-12.

Brown was with Bev Griffith, Phyllis Swindley and Wayne Langdon.

On the other rinks, Col Smith’s squad won with a healthy 26 to 12 win, and Jon Dunell’s team succeeded, winning 30-19.

As the weekend came around, the Myrtleford A1 side found themselves successfully facing up to Yarrawonga at home, winning 87-77.

Best team on the day was Mick Dwyer, Rod Mitchell, Wayne Langdon and Wayne Stephens with a 24-17 win.

Mary Paton’s crew also had a good day, winning 23-18, Greg Robbin’s team won 24-21, while Peta Mattys’ foursome went down 16-21.

The weekend B1 team travelled to Mulwala only to be narrowly beaten by Club Mulwala with score of 63-67.

Graham Burrington’s unit came out on top winning 27-14.

Burrington was with Graeme Attwood, Norman Vonarx and Glenys Pepyat.

Jeff Stagg’s team fought it out to win 21-20 while Martin Kupferle’s rink found conditions tough and could only manage 15-33.

The weekend B2 side achieved a comfortable win over St James on the road with a score of 66-55.

Kylie Britt with Janine Powell, Ray Blewitt and Colleen Watson led the way with a commanding 31-24 win while Pippa La Spina’s team also won 22-17 and Col Byrne’s group narrowly missed out, losing 13-14.