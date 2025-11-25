In round six of the midweek Ovens and Murray Bowls Pennant the Myrtleford A1 side played at home where they overcame Corowa Civic to win 60 to 56.

Best for Myrtleford on the day was Mick Dwyer with Rod Mitchell, Geoff Dyt and Lance Symons winning 25-15.

Jeff Stagg’s team tried hard but only managed to draw 22-22, while Greg Robbin’s team were beaten 13 shots to 19.

The midweek B1 group found the going tough at Benalla, soundly beaten by a determined Benalla side 41-58.

Even a spirited attempt by Les Brown’s group wasn’t enough to win a rink.

Brown with Beverly Griffith, Kath Wood and Wayne Langdon were narrowly beaten 19-21.

Col Smith’s foursome lost 12-19, and it was a similar result for Pauline Clearson’s group losing 10-18.

In round seven of the weekend pennant, it was a disappointing trip to Rutherglen for the Myrtleford A1 side, who ended up losing 70-79.

The performance of Peta Mattys’ crew was the highlight of the day, taking their rink 24-14. With Mattys was Lance Symons, Cheryl Lewis and Maria Duic.

Greg Robbins’ group also had some success, winning 18-14 while Mick Dwyer’s and Marino Candusio’s teams lost 15-20 and 13-31, respectively.

It was a better day for the weekend B1 side - playing at home against YMGCR, they managed to win 63-56.

Graham Burrington, Graeme Attwood, Mark Simpson and Glenys Pepyat were the standouts with a 24-17 win.

Jon Dunell’s group pitched in, winning 23-21, and Martin Kupferle’s team lost 16-18.

The weekend B2 side also played at home but were beaten by Wangaratta, 61-69.

Col Byrne with Kylie Britt, Norm Vonarx and Robyn Byrne managed to win their rink 24-19.

Pippa Laspina team went down 21-26 and Phyllis Swindley’s side also lost, 16-24.