Thursday, 30.10.2025
Events

Scout hall set to be haunted this Halloween

Arts and Entertainment

Bright to put the 'mountain' in Mountaingrass Festival for 2025

Arts and Entertainment

Bright P-12 College Art Show set to impress at annual exhibition

Bright P-12 College Art Show returns for its annual exhibition.
Arts and Entertainment

Songsters return to town this Summer

Myrtleford's Summer Series set to return this December.
Events

Rod Run relocates to Pioneer Park for 2025

33 years of classic car catch-ups to be marked in Bright next weekend.
Arts and Entertainment

Art Prize 2025 awarded to applaud local artists

Myrtleford's Art Prize 'a great opener for the Show'.
Events

Motor enthusiasts to meet up in Myrtleford

In the lead up to this year's Show and Shine, the C+CKCC caught up for coffee at Michelini's.
Events

Lions lead the way with loads of loot for car boot sale

Bring your bric-a-brac for the Bright Lions' Car Boot Sale this Sunday.
