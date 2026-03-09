Myrtleford's McNamara Reserve was bustling with activity as hundreds of locals dropped by last Friday, 6 March to attend Community Day to officially launch the Myrtleford Alpine Saints Football and Netball Club's (MFNC) upcoming sporting seasons.

The event coincided with Indigo Power's unveiling of the new Myrtleford Community Battery on site - one of seven community batteries across regional Victoria and southern New South Wales to celebrate both the new renewable energy system and the role local sporting clubs play as hubs for community connection.

Indigo spokesperson, Rik Thwaites, said community sport is one of the strongest forms of community connection possible.

"[Community sport] brings people together, across generations and supports wellbeing; it helps towns thrive," he said.

The MFNC senior players led the younger athletes in a series of fun skills drills and games at the oval and courts at McNamara Reserve, with the clubs throwing open their doors to the whole community: attendees enjoyed a barbeque, live music and celebrity meet-and-greets as 'Footy for Climate' representatives - AFLW Carlton star Darcy Vescio and AFL Melbourne Demon Tom Campbell - dropped by to support the Indigo and local community sport launches.

Mr Campbell, Founder of 'Footy for Climate' founder, said their aim is "to protect, safeguard and nurture this game for the future and initiatives, such as what Indigo Power are doing; lowers costs, reduces emissions and just makes footy possible."