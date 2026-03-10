Set in a peaceful pocket of Bright, this beautifully presented two-bedroom residence delivers an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a low-maintenance alpine retreat or a proven holiday investment in one of Victoria's most sought-after lifestyle towns.



Designed for effortless living, the home offers a light-filled open-plan layout where kitchen, dining and living spaces flow seamlessly together. Clean modern lines, quality finishes and generous glazing create a calm, contemporary feel, while a gas log fireplace and reverse-cycle split system provide year-round comfort – cosy winters and cool summers assured.



The kitchen is both functional and stylish, well equipped for entertaining or relaxed everyday use, and connects easily to the living zone and covered outdoor area – perfect for alfresco dining after a day exploring the region.



Accommodation is thoughtfully arranged, with two generous bedrooms offering excellent separation and comfort. The master bedroom enjoys the privacy of its own ensuite, while the second bedroom is serviced by a central bathroom – ideal for guests, family or holiday use. Both bedrooms feature split-system heating and cooling for individual comfort.



Outdoors, the low-maintenance surrounds are designed for ease, with a private courtyard setting and minimal upkeep, allowing you to simply arrive and unwind. A lock-up garage provides secure parking and additional storage.



Enjoy the best of Bright living - moments to the Ovens River, scenic walking and cycling trails, and just a short stroll to cafes, shops and restaurants. Whether as a permanent base, weekend escape or income-producing holiday home, this property is being sold fully furnished and ready to go - a smart, turnkey opportunity in a tightly held location.