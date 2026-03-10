Set on a low maintenance, well established 518m2 parcel of land is this incredibly well presented, 4 bedroom (or 3 plus home office) 2 bathroom brick veneer home.



You are welcomed home to a nice size open plan living space, where the use of timber on the wall dado and in the kitchen make for a warm and homely feel. A slow combustion wood fire and reverse cycle split system will keep you comfortable all year round and the kitchen offers more than ample cupboard space, island bench, electric cooking and there is easy access out to the rear yard and patio.



There are built-in robes to bedrooms 1, 2 & 3, with the master bedroom also featuring an ensuite bathroom. Whilst the family bathroom provides you with a bath, shower, vanity and toilet.



At the rear of the home there is a full length verandah and a very inviting secure yard space. Established gardens, a shady tree or 2 and a paved patio area that is just perfect for a morning cuppa or afternoon ale, depending on the time of the day it is that you are looking to relax.



Set within a casual walk to the Ovens River and the centre of Porepunkah, opposite the Rail Trail for safe passage for the kids to school or for a ride into Bright and heaps of open space across the road for a kick of the footy, make this an opportunity not to miss.