This unique offering is situated in one of Myrtleford’s most sought-after areas on Halls Road, providing an opportunity for families, developers, or investors. Spanning 5635sqm, the property includes an established family home on Lot 1 with two vacant lots ready for development with an approved planning permit

Lot 1: Established Family Home on 1500m2

Built in 1978, this solid white brick veneer home features 4 generous bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a dedicated study (or 5th bedroom), making it perfect for families of all sizes. Upon entering the home, you are greeted by a wide entrance and hallway, which flows through to the heart of the home, the spacious kitchen and living area.

The kitchen boasts an electric cooktop, wall oven, dishwasher and ample storage, catering to all your cooking needs.

Additional living spaces include a formal lounge and dining area ideal for entertaining guests or family gatherings.

The property’s practical layout continues with a concreted driveway leading to a double carport providing convenient and secure parking + solar panels for extra efficiency. Outside features a stunning in-ground swimming pool which creates the perfect space for relaxation and enjoyment during the warmer months whilst taking in the beautiful views.



Lot 2: 1634m2 Vacant Land – Potential development with approved planning permit. This substantial parcel of land offers an exciting opportunity for development whether you are looking to build a second residence (STCA) or explore other options for investment.



Lot 3: 2137m2 Vacant Land – Potential development with approved planning permit. With even more space to work with, Lot 3 provides additional potential for development, allowing you to further capitalize on this prime Myrtleford location.



This is a rare opportunity to secure a large parcel of land in Myrtleford with the potential for immediate living, further development, or investment with approved planning permit. Don’t miss out on this versatile and expansive property. Contact Agent today to arrange an inspection.