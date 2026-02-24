A tightly held and highly regarded hospitality asset, Templar Lodge presents a rare opportunity to acquire a proven restaurant business with an attached residence, positioned on just under one acre in the heart of Victoria’s High Country.

Successfully operated from 2017 to 2024, the restaurant earned a strong reputation for refined contemporary Australian dining, achieving chef-hatted recognition and becoming a destination venue for both locals and visitors to the Kiewa Valley.

Offered with a liquor licence in place, the property can be purchased as a complete turnkey operation, including furniture, fittings and equipment - allowing an incoming operator to recommence trading immediately.

The building offers an impressive total floor area of approximately 300m², with a layout purpose-designed for hospitality flow and efficiency.

The restaurant component features multiple dining zones, including a generous main dining room, gallery-style dining space and lounge area, providing flexibility for intimate service, larger sittings or private functions.

These spaces connect seamlessly to the wrap-around verandah, significantly expanding seating capacity while capitalising on uninterrupted alpine views across Mount Feathertop and Mount Bogong.

At the operational core is a near-new commercial kitchen (approx. 4.8m x 3.2m), fully equipped with premium Smeg appliances, excellent storage and preparation zones, and efficient access to service areas - ideal for high-level, professional kitchen operations.

The attached residence comprises three bedrooms and one bathroom, along with a comfortable living and dining area, making it ideal for owner-occupier accommodation or key staff housing.

Additional office, storage and amenities spaces further enhance the functionality of the property, supporting both front-of-house and back-of-house operations.

With highway exposure, established branding, proven trading history and exceptional flexibility, Templar Lodge represents a standout opportunity to secure a landmark hospitality and lifestyle property in one of Victoria’s most picturesque regions.