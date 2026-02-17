Positioned in the highly convenient location of Standish Street close to the corner of Mummery Road, this property presents an exciting opportunity for those with vision. Whether you are an investor, downsizer, renovator, or a first-time homebuyer, this is your chance to create something truly special. The combination of a generous, flat block and 3-bedroom home is a blank canvas awaiting your personal touch.



This well-loved and genuinely lived-in home stands ready for its next chapter. It acknowledges its age with a character that only time can provide, and awaits the dedication, effort, and investment needed to restore its charm.



This three-bedroom house features a functional layout designed with everyday living in mind. The interior offers three cozy bedrooms with carpet flooring, a central bathroom, and a kitchen equipped with an electric stove and oven-ideal for a hands-on buyer eager to further modernize and enhance. A wood heater and split-system air conditioner provide year-round comfort.



Positioned at the front of its block, this property generously dedicates the majority of its 692m² to an expansive, remarkable backyard. This is a blank slate of enormous potential – a private sanctuary perfect for landscaping, establishing a thriving vegetable garden, a child’s paradise, or even planning a future extension (STCA).



Importantly, the home reflects its age and requires a careful evaluation to appreciate its full scope. Potential buyers are encouraged to conduct thorough inspections to fully understand the opportunities for updating and renovation.



As a modestly sized and livable dwelling, it is not a knock-down rebuild but rather a chance to thoughtfully breathe new life into a property.



Adding to its appeal, the property is currently tenanted on a periodic lease at $370 per week. This presents a fantastic opportunity for an investor to generate income immediately while planning and executing renovations, or for a future owner to settle in without immediate pressure.



187 Standish Street is for those who can see beyond the surface. It is a realistic proposition for a buyer prepared to invest time and money.