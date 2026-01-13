Elevated above the Buckland River with sweeping views across the Ovens and Buckland Valleys and with Mount Buffalo as your backdrop, this exceptional 10-acre property delivers rare privacy, remarkable design and an unrivalled connection to the surrounding alpine landscape. Every element in this home has been carefully crafted for those seeking a sophisticated lifestyle in one of the region's most beautiful settings.



The residence spans two light-filled levels, offering three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a versatile fourth bedroom or kids retreat downstairs. A breathtaking glass-walled conservatory is an unrivalled feature connecting the indoors and outdoors, capturing uninterrupted vistas of the valley below, while a mezzanine library offers a peaceful space to work from home or simply unwind.



At the heart of the home, an open plan living and dining area flows into a spacious contemporary stone-finished kitchen. With northerly facing windows providing an abundance of natural light and a north facing deck - an effortless extension for enjoying your morning coffee or evenings watching the mountains shift with the light. Comfort is assured with a Nectre D50 wood heater and a solar-powered reverse-cycle system.



A 12m x 8m architecturally designed shed extends the property's usability - ideal as a studio, games room, gym or workshop- beautifully finished with insulation, marine ply and a wood fire.



Outdoors, tiered garden terraces, natural stonework and thoughtful landscaping create tranquil spaces to relax and entertain. An outdoor entertaining area and fenced rear yard provides the perfect place for long lunches or family dinners – all while taking in those views that must be seen to be believed. Follow the stairs down and you're minutes away from a beautifully secluded swimming hole on the pristine Buckland River. A covered ridge-top fire-pit area offers another of the properties most spectacular viewpoints, perfect for sunset gatherings.



Advanced remote systems for water, irrigation, power and security ensure effortless daily living, while native wildlife enhances the property's sense of serenity and seclusion. The property also boasts and a 6.6kW solar array with battery-ready infrastructure and over 200,000L of water storage.



A truly unique opportunity, 207 Mount Buffalo Road is a private lifestyle sanctuary - combining first-class-class infrastructure with breathtaking natural beauty and a level of peace and privacy rarely found.