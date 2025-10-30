Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Council

Stone cold controversy

Police and Courts

Baked beans and bigotry: Wangaratta Pride Hub targeted by vandals

Community

Seniors Festival garden tour draws great interest

A small cohort of locals toured the Beechworth Health Service gardens earlier this month
Council

Free green waste disposal in November

Free green waste disposal at transfer stations throughout November
Police and Courts

Park fully reopened, police transition command post into taskforce in search for fugitive

'Extremely challenging' investigation and search for Dezi Freeman set to enter its second month
Community

Construction of Mount Beauty raw water offtake to commence soon

New works to help secure future water supply for Mount Beauty.
Education

Bright P-12 College Year 12 students celebrated their final day at school

Dress up and dodgeball part of Bright P-12 College Year 12 students' final day.
Infrastructure and Transport

Fixing leaks saving 500,000 litres of water a day in Bright

Keeping tabs on Bright, Porepunkah, Wandi water consumption.
