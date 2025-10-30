Digital Editions
News
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Stone cold controversy
Police and Courts
Baked beans and bigotry: Wangaratta Pride Hub targeted by vandals
Community
Seniors Festival garden tour draws great interest
A small cohort of locals toured the Beechworth Health Service gardens earlier this month
Council
Free green waste disposal in November
Free green waste disposal at transfer stations throughout November
Police and Courts
Park fully reopened, police transition command post into taskforce in search for fugitive
'Extremely challenging' investigation and search for Dezi Freeman set to enter its second month
Community
Construction of Mount Beauty raw water offtake to commence soon
New works to help secure future water supply for Mount Beauty.
Education
Bright P-12 College Year 12 students celebrated their final day at school
Dress up and dodgeball part of Bright P-12 College Year 12 students' final day.
Infrastructure and Transport
Fixing leaks saving 500,000 litres of water a day in Bright
Keeping tabs on Bright, Porepunkah, Wandi water consumption.
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta