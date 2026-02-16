Residents are invited to get active and connect with others at free outdoor fitness classes in Porepunkah this March.

The Active Alpine Group - a partnership between Alpine Health and Gateway Health - will host the sessions at Riverside Park using the outdoor fitness equipment installed in 2024.

Alpine Health states regular physical activity can support healthy ageing, help prevent chronic disease and improve mental wellbeing; particularly in regional communities where social connection matters.

Health promotion coordinator at Gateway Health, Sarah Nevin, said the classes provide a supportive way for people of all ages and fitness levels to build confidence using the equipment.

“They’re welcoming, social and a great way to stay active outdoors,” she said.

Health promotion officer at Alpine Health, Monique Hillenaar, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to prevention and community wellbeing.

“These sessions help people stay strong, independent and socially connected: all key ingredients for long-term health,” Ms Hillenaar said.

Participants are invited to stay for a coffee afterwards to continue the social connection.

The free-to-attend classes will take place on March 10, 17, 24 and 31, from 9am to 10am.

To register or find out more, contact: 0437 032 787 or email: sarah.nevin@gatewayhealth.org.au