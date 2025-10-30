Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Social media
Sign in
Subscribe
Sign in
Subscribe
News
Digital Editions
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Social media
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Home page
>
News
>
Police and Courts
Police and Courts
Police and Courts
Baked beans and bigotry: Wangaratta Pride Hub targeted by vandals
Police and Courts
Park fully reopened, police transition command post into taskforce in search for fugitive
Police and Courts
Hikers found dead at Mount Bogong identified as Melbourne women
The deaths of the hikers are being treated as not suspicious
Police and Courts
Woman dies after crash on Rowan Street
An 80-year-old Wangaratta woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but later died
Police and Courts
Community pays tribute to brave, fallen police officers
Victoria Police prepares for funerals of fallen policeman following Tuesday’s shooting
Police and Courts
Police encourage community concerns to be heard at Bright
An information caravan has been set up in Bright as part of the ongoing search for Dezi Freeman
Police and Courts
“This is your dark legacy”: former Bright tennis coach jailed
The 70-year-old sexually abused seven girls over an 11 year period at the club
Police and Courts
Man hunt for cop killer continues
Victoria Police Commissioner Mike Bush travels to Wangaratta to give update on incident
Read more
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta