Thursday, 30.10.2025
Police and Courts

Police and Courts

Baked beans and bigotry: Wangaratta Pride Hub targeted by vandals

Park fully reopened, police transition command post into taskforce in search for fugitive

Hikers found dead at Mount Bogong identified as Melbourne women

The deaths of the hikers are being treated as not suspicious
Woman dies after crash on Rowan Street

An 80-year-old Wangaratta woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but later died
Community pays tribute to brave, fallen police officers

Victoria Police prepares for funerals of fallen policeman following Tuesday’s shooting
Police encourage community concerns to be heard at Bright

An information caravan has been set up in Bright as part of the ongoing search for Dezi Freeman
“This is your dark legacy”: former Bright tennis coach jailed

The 70-year-old sexually abused seven girls over an 11 year period at the club
Man hunt for cop killer continues

Victoria Police Commissioner Mike Bush travels to Wangaratta to give update on incident
