Police are continuing to investigate an incident which caused damage to two parked cars in Porepunkah in the early hours of Saturday, 21 February.

Emergency services including SES, Ambulance Victoria, CFA and police were called out to the scene at approximately 4am that morning.

Bright SES unit controller, Graham Gales said a vehicle had hit a stationary car, which was then pushed into another parked car.

"We showed up and did some traffic management to help keep the road clear and tidy so police could do their excellent work as usual and the tow truck could clear the scene," he said.

A spokesperson from Victoria Police said while there were no injuries sustained by the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the incident, the investigation remains ongoing.

The scene was cleared within a few hours and roads reopened before the weekend traffic passed through.